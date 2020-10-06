Gov. Whitmer ahead of Nov. 3 election: 'Your vote will be counted'

Lansing — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill Tuesday that will allow some clerks to begin processing ballots early and vowed that state residents' votes "will be counted' on Nov. 3.

Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson highlighted absentee voting and the state's plans for the upcoming election, which is 28 days away, during a Capitol briefing.

The governor signed a bill that will give local clerks in large municipalities 10 hours extra before Election Day to begin processing absentee ballots.

With record levels of absentee voting expected during the COVID-19 pandemic, the legislation would allow clerks to begin opening envelopes from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. the day before Election Day this fall.

The policy bars workers from pulling the absentee voter ballots from the secrecy envelopes, which must be placed in a secure container after being opened and until Election Day.

Benson said Michigan is "on track for a record-breaking turnout" on Nov. 3.

Benson announced Monday that more than 2.7 million voters across the state had already requested mail-in ballots for the Nov. 3 election, a 145% increase from the 2016 presidential race.

With less than 30 days to go until Election Day, the number of absentee ballots requested far exceeds the 1.1 million cast in 2016 and the 1.6 million that voted absentee in the August primary, Benson said on Monday.

Staff Writers Christine Ferretti and Beth LeBlanc contributed.