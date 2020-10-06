Gov. Whitmer labels Michigan Senate leader an 'anti-masker' as tension escalates

Lansing — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer suggested Tuesday the Republican state Senate leader Mike Shirkey is an "anti-masker" as she also called on lawmakers to return to the Capitol to work with her on responding to COVID-19.

The governor's comments came during a press conference four days after the Michigan Supreme Court rejected a law that allowed her to take unilateral actions to combat the virus without the approval of the GOP-controlled Legislature.

"I am here in the Capitol today. The Legislature's not," Whitmer said during the press briefing. "That's why I am hoping they will cancel their October recess and get back to work."

"I am ready to work with the Legislature," she said at another point. "But I am never going to negotiate when it comes to doing the right thing and protecting people's health."

Later, a reporter asked the governor about Shirkey's comments that the Senate Republican caucus wouldn't support a mandate requiring people to wear masks.

"I think it is concerning that the top Republican in Michigan government is an anti-masker and doesn't want to encourage and require everyone across the state to mask up," Whitmer said.

Shirkey, R-Clarklake, has previously encouraged people to wear masks but has voiced opposition to a statewide requirement. On April 3, early in the pandemic, he said wearing a mask is something people can take control of to limit the spread of the virus.

"I still think we have a responsibility to consider the health of those around us," he said Saturday, adding, however, "There will be no caucus support in the Senate, at least, for state mandates for things like masks."

Whitmer issued an executive order requiring masks in indoor public spaces and crowded outdoor spaces on July 10. It was one of dozens of orders that were effectively thrown out as the Michigan Supreme Court struck down the governor's unilateral emergency powers in a ruling on Friday.

The court unanimously said one law the governor has used to issue the orders required the Republican-controlled Legislature's approval, which lawmakers didn't provide after April 30. Another law delegated too much legislative authority to the executive branch, making it unconstitutional, the court ruled in a 4-3 decision.

On Tuesday, during a press conference on voting, Whitmer said the court decision will lead to uncertainty, disruption and more COVID-19 cases in the state.

Her administration has begun issuing new orders through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, which has the ability to respond to an epidemic to ensure the "continuation of essential public health services and enforcement of health laws."

The department has re-instituted mask requirements and limitations on gatherings. More orders will be released in the coming days, Whitmer said.

"Until we have some comfort that we've gotten our arms around this disease, they will be extended," she said of the departmental orders.

As of Monday, Michigan reported 128,923 COVID-19 cases and 6,816 deaths linked to it.

The department will not be able to re-institute all of the actions the governor took in response to the pandemic. For certain orders, like an expansion of unemployment benefits, the Legislature will have to act.

House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, told reporters Monday that it was time for a "partnership" between the governor and the GOP-controlled Legislature.

In a tweet Tuesday, he added that lawmakers have been in "session all during Covid, yet the Governor has refused to work with us."

"Now she’s claiming we’re not in town while she’s working, though yesterday she campaigned all day for House Democrats," Chatfield said. "The hypocrisy is astounding."

Shirkey said Saturday he is encouraging fellow senators to keep their schedules "flexible" in case extra session days are needed to replace orders that are no longer valid.

Likewise, Chatfield said the House "will be coming back and will be partnering" with the Whitmer administration. Lawmakers will work to open the state safely through "data and transparency," he said.

cmauger@detroitnews.com