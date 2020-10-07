Michigan secretary of state refers GOP press release for 'misinformation' investigation

Lansing — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office has referred a press release by the state's Republican Party about an unlocked ballot drop box for investigation "as election misinformation."

The Democrat's office announced the referral Wednesday hours after the Michigan GOP sent out a statement titled, "Ballot drop boxes left unlocked In Lansing." The statement featured videos posted on social media of a drop box in the city that was apparently left unlocked two weeks earlier and someone struggling to close the drop box this week.

The earlier video featured an unnamed person opening the apparently unlocked box and saying, "There are ballots. Nothing to see here ladies and gentleman."

Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope previously responded to the video on Facebook, saying the envelope pictured in the drop box was not a ballot envelope and the video was posted before Lansing voters received their ballots.

"My staff visited every drop box on Saturday the first day ballots were delivered," Swope said in a post last week. "The box had just been installed that afternoon by the Public Service Dept in anticipation of ballots being delivered on Saturday."

The Republican Party's statement argued that the videos were evidence of "gross negligence in the City of Lansing and its handling of ballots" and confirmed President Donald Trump’s claims about "the lack of security in our elections systems."

Without evidence, Trump has argued that there will be widespread fraud in the upcoming election as states expand mail-in voting during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I am calling on Secretary Benson to launch a full investigation into this incident to determine if any ballots were stolen or tampered with, and to ensure this never happens again," said Laura Cox, chairwoman of the Michigan Republican Party. "I stand with President Trump in his fight for the free, fair election Michiganders and all Americans, deserve."

Instead of an investigation into the drop box, Benson's office referred the GOP statement itself to Attorney General Dana Nessel's office for investigation, Benson's spokeswoman Tracy Wimmer said. Nessel is a fellow Democrat from Plymouth.

The Michigan Republican Party didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the investigation referral.

Jake Rollow, a spokesman for Benson's office, said Wednesday the first video was shot before ballots were mailed to voters and the envelope in the second video was "clearly not a ballot envelope."

"The claim there were 'ballots inside' is easily disproven by their own video," Rollow said. "By sharing blatantly false statements in the press release, they are irresponsibly spreading misinformation likely intended to suppress voting among Michigan citizens."

Last week, Nessel filed felony charges against two out-of-state Republican operatives, Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman, for allegedly orchestrating robocalls aimed at suppressing the vote in the Detroit area.

Benson announced Monday that more than 2.7 million voters across the state have requested mail-in ballots for the Nov. 3 election, a 145% increase from the 2016 presidential race.

