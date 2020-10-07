Pence, Harris to square off in vice presidential debate in Utah

Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris will square off at 9 p.m. Wednesday at the University of Utah in their first and only debate.

Political observers expect a match-up with a much different feel than the combative presidential debate a week earlier.

"My guess is that both are going to try to go above and beyond to be professional and show dignity and respect," said Jenell Leonard, a Republican and owner of the Lansing-based consulting firm Marketing Resource Group.

The debate stage features three desks and chairs, about 12 feet apart and separated with Plexiglass screens for the two candidates and the moderator, USA Today’s Washington bureau chief Susan Page, according to pool reports.

Outside the performing arts center, Justin Ravago, a 19-year-old undergraduate from Boise, Idaho, said he's looking for a "proper sort of debate."

"Last week was not so great," Ravago said. "I want to hear what they have to say rather than a crossfire of words."

On Sept. 29, President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden frequently clashed and spoke over each other in their first debate in Cleveland. The Republican incumbent repeatedly interrupted the former vice president with Biden asking Trump to "shut up" at one point.

The vice presidential debate comes less than a week after Trump himself revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19 and spent three nights at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

