Trump calls Harris ‘unlikeable’ and a ‘monster’

Emma Kinery

Bloomberg

Trump called Senator Kamala Harris “unlikeable,” a “communist” and a “monster” Thursday, comments that may not help as he struggles to win over women voters.

In an interview with Fox Business News, Trump made multiple disparaging references to Harris that could be noticed by female voters, who back Biden by a wide margin in most polls. “This monster that was on stage with Mike Pence, who destroyed her last night by the way, but this monster she says no, no, there won’t be fracking, there won’t be this,’” he said. “Everything she said is a lie.”

Trump also said that Harris was “well beyond a socialist,” calling her a “communist” to the left of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and “totally unlikeable.” The debate, he said, “wasn’t even a contest.”

Biden, meanwhile, praised his running mate’s performance. “I thought Kamala did a great job last night,” he said at the airport in New Castle, Delaware, as he prepared to travel to Phoenix. “I was really proud of her.”

A CNN/SSRS poll taken right after the debate found women overwhelmingly thought Harris won, 69% to 30%, while men were evenly split. The Democratic vice-presidential candidate’s favorability rating also went up a few points among both men and women in the poll. The CNN poll of 609 registered voters who watched the debate had a margin of error of plus or minus 5.3 percentage points.