Delaware last year pardoned man charged in Whitmer kidnapping plot

Delaware last year pardoned one of the men charged this week in a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan.

Delaware Gov. John Carney last year signed off on the pardon for Barry Gordon Croft Jr., 44, of Bear, Delaware, who was arrested and charged Wednesday in federal court in Michigan with conspiring to kidnap Whitmer.

Croft was pardoned for charges dating to the mid-1990s, including possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, assault and burglary, according to documents obtained by the News Journal, which first reported the news.

Croft was also convicted on charges of conspiracy, receiving stolen property and disorderly conduct, according to the Delaware document.

The Delaware Board of Pardons had recommended that Croft receive a pardon after he appeared before the board in December 2018. Carney, a Democrat and former congressman, signed the pardon papers on April 4, 2019.

Carney's office on Friday noted that the charges in question were from 1994-97 and the pardon was not opposed by the Delaware Department of Justice.

"The charges brought in Michigan are disturbing and everyone charged in this plot should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Carney spokesman Jonathan Starkey said.

"This is also another warning sign about the growing threat of violence and radicalization in our politics."

Croft is in federal custody in Delaware, according to the News Journal.

He was among six men charged by federal officials, who allege he was part of a thwarted plot to violently overthrow the government as well as kidnap and harm Whitmer.

Federal documents filed in court Thursday allege the conspirators twice conducted surveillance at Whitmer's personal vacation home in northern Michigan and discussed kidnapping her to a "secure location" in Wisconsin to stand "trial" for treason prior to the Nov. 3 election.

Earlier this year, Croft and Adam Fox, who was also charged in the kidnapping plot, were identified by federal authorities as individuals who allegedly agreed to unite with others in their cause to take "violent action" against multiple state governments that they believed are violating the U.S. Constitution.

The pair met with others in Dublin, Ohio, on June 6 and talked about creating a society that followed the U.S. Bill of Rights, according to the federal affidavit.

Croft and Fox allegedly discussed detonating explosive devices to divert police from the area of Whitmer's vacation home.

As part of training for the operation, Croft built an improvised explosive device wrapped in shrapnel, which they set off in a clearing surrounded by "human silhouette targets" to test its capabilities, the affidavit says.

If convicted, Croft faces up to life in prison on the conspiracy to kidnap charges related to Whitmer, prosecutors said.

