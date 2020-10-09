Michigan's U.S. Senate race turns into 'total air war' in COVID-19 era

Democratic U.S. Sen. Gary Peters and Republican rival John James have been spending tens of millions of dollars to define themselves and redefine each other in a close Michigan race where traditional campaigning is hindered by COVID-19.

The first-term incumbent from Bloomfield Township and Army veteran and businessman from Farmington Hills raised more than $41 million combined through mid-July. But through early October the candidates each raised another $14 million to push the total to $70 million.

The fundraising by candidates and outside groups led the Michigan Campaign Finance Network to project that the James-Peters race is on track to become the most expensive in Michigan history at more than $100 million, exceeding the $93.4 million spent on the 2018 governor's race between Gretchen Whitmer and Bill Schuette.

James and Peters have spent more than $20 million mostly on television ads, while outside political action committees and interest groups have flooded the internet and airwaves with negative commercials. Peters led James 45%-40% in a Sept. 30-Oct. 3 poll of 600 likely Michigan voters that had a margin of error of plus-minus 4 percentage points.

The candidates have produced more than 20 TV spots combined — including a few that started as early as February — on topics from health care to military service. Some commercials have had a personal touch — from spots featuring James' father and wife to ones highlighting Peters' mother and wife.

Millions more will pour in during the final month of the campaign in a battleground state that could help determine whether Democrats take control of the U.S. Senate from Republicans. Democrats need to hold the seat of Peters, one of two Democratic incumbents running in states that President Donald Trump won in 2016, and flip four seats currently held by the GOP.

"In the age of coronavirus, can you really campaign on conditional terms?" said Bill Ballenger a longtime political pundit and former state lawmaker who published the Ballenger Report political newsletter. "...There is no question, this has been a total air war."

"This campaign is not going to boil down to who makes the greatest speech. ... It's going to be: Who comes across on TV?" Ballenger said. "If they do have a debate, how does that go?"

The most expensive Senate race in Michigan history has made Peters much more well known and kept James, who lost by a better-than-expected 6.5 percentage points to Democratic U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Lansing in 2018, keep pace. Stabenow and James held two debates two years ago, but no debates have been agreed to this year.

Peters and James have had limited time to press the flesh with voters during the pandemic, but have recently made more campaign stops. Peters crisscrossed the state on a motorcycle tour, while James has made appearances before a variety of small masked-up groups.

Peters: Job before campaign

Peters is something of a political survivor. In the Republican wave year of 2014, Peters was the only non-incumbent Democrat to win a Senate seat — a 55%-41% victory over former Michigan Secretary of State Terri Lynn Land.

Peters said his job as senator comes before campaign duties amid an "unprecedented public health and economic crisis." He is quick to mention that he has written and passed more bills in the Senate than any senator from either party and that is the "story" his campaign has told through ads.

"My total attention is dealing with the challenges that people all across Michigan are facing right now," Peters said in a recent phone interview from Washington, D.C. "In terms of time for the campaign, that's always second."

The former three-term U.S. House member said he does like to get out and campaign face to face to "do more listening than talking."

The TV ads are important in a state of nearly 10 million people, Peters said.

"It's important to put facts out there. Campaigns are truly a choice," he said. "You've got to communicate a message to a very big state ... a key battleground state."

During an interview at a recent campaign stop in Detroit, James said the commercials are "not the priority" but are necessary when he said he's been attacked falsely about his positions.

"Yes, we knew we had to raise the money to be able to tell our story and to be able to get the truth out there because we anticipated, quite frankly, that there would a lot of lies, there would be things that are taken out of context," James said.

During the heart of the pandemic, James said he did Zoom calls and personal calls to connect with voters. When Gov. Gretchen Whitmer opened the state, "we safely and sensibly and in a social distanced manner, just about immediately began re-engaging with in-person events," he said, "because I really believe it's important to look people in the eye and let them know they're important and I'm here to help them."

Stu Sandler, a Republican strategist and consultant who works for the James campaign, said his candidate didn't get a chance to be in front of voters in the 2018 election until late in the campaign.

Sandler said James did not "have the kind of widespread presence that a normal Senate candidate does" in his first campaign for office, Sandler said, but the 39-year-old auto parts businessman has more TV ad penetration this time around.

"They've met John, they've met his wife, they've met his father, his kids. They've seen the kind of family man John is. He's talked about his business. He's talked about his service and the issues that are important to him," said Sandler, who is head of the Lansing-based Grand River Strategies.

Both candidates have thrown punches over the airwaves with ads from Peters and outside groups contending that James supports eliminating the mandated coverage of pre-existing conditions because he wants to overhaul the federal Affordable Care Act. The law requires insurance companies to sell health plans to anyone at a price that does not factor in their health conditions.

James has countered that he wants to repair the parts of the Affordable Care Act "that are broken" and keep the parts that aren't, including protecting people with pre-existing conditions. His campaign aired a commercial in which his wife Liz said the Peters campaign was dishonest for contending James doesn't care about kids with asthma since their son Hudson has the pre-existing condition and it sent him to the hospital in May.

"I can assure you John will always protect everyone with pre-existing conditions," Liz James said into the camera.

Democrats have countered that the Trump administration is seeking to strike down the federal health care law as unconstitutional. If the U.S. Supreme Court decides to invalidate the law, they argue, the requirement to protect pre-existing conditions would be abolished for millions of health consumers.

Shaping voter impressions

Heavily aired commercials "certainly can shape and do shape voters' impressions and opinions of the candidates," said Jill Alper, a longtime Democratic consultant and strategist who has consulted for presidential candidates and helped run former Gov. Jennifer Granholm's two victorious campaigns victories.

"The ads are an important part, whether broadcast or digital, in defining who those folks are," she said.

First-term senators in Michigan usually have a difficult reelection run because "it does take time for voters to get to know who their U.S. senators is," said Alper, who heads up Alper Strategies and Media in Grosse Pointe.

But during this election when huge amounts of money are being spent and presidential candidates are on the ticket, "folks are really paying attention," she said.

The messaging that she's seen waged on both sides "sets up the choice favorably for" Peters on issues he's championed such as fighting PFAS chemical contamination and the Great Lakes and "a senator who has passed legislation and being independent.

"All of these kind of different vignettes are painting a picture of a senator that's very much working for Michigan and in line with Michigan," she said.

Democrats have repeatedly played up a comment James made during the 2018 campaign that he supported Trump "2,000%" as he fought to defeat Grosse Pointe financier Sandy Pensler in the GOP primary.

While the GOP tries to define Peters as ineffective, Ballenger said "James is still joined at the hip with Trump" in a race where Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden led Trump 48%-39% in the latest Detroit News-WDIV poll. The ads will continue to press those points, he said.

The massive spending has worked, raising the name recognition of both candidates to about 90% in the poll.

"Everybody knows who they are," Ballenger said. "Maybe people don't know them intimately. I think people are going to be about as well informed about these two guys as you could hope for."

