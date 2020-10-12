Eric Trump won't visit gun range after ex-worker arrested in Whitmer plot

President Donald Trump's son Eric won't visit Huron Valley Guns in New Hudson on Tuesday after the business realized that a former employee was arrested as part of the alleged plot against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, its owner said Monday.

Ed Swadish, owner of Huron Valley Guns, told The Detroit News the person in question worked for him for about three weeks beginning in February. The business "cut him loose" after noticing behaviors that other employees weren't comfortable with, including the person wearing tactical gear on one occasion, Swadish said.

"The governor would have had a field day against the Trump campaign," Huron Valley Guns said in a Facebook post. "They would accuse the administration of sending his son to a facility where terrorists work and train.

"This could not be further from the truth, but imagine the left spin."

On the advice of his lawyer, Swadish wouldn't identify the person but said the individual worked on the gun range.

"If this were a factory, this would be the equivalent of a floor sweeper,” Swadish said of the person's job.

Federal agents revealed Thursday that they thwarted a plot to violently overthrow the government as well as kidnap and harm Whitmer. Thirteen people were arrested, authorities announced.

On Friday, Trump's campaign announced Eric Trump's visit to the Oakland County gun range and shop. He was scheduled to be at Huron Valley Guns at noon Tuesday.

Swadish said his understanding is the campaign decided to change the venue for the visit because of the former employee's connection to the plot and because of larger than expected ticket sales.

The Trump campaign didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

"While we are completely disappointed, we would not want anything to hurt the chances of President Trump," Huron Valley Guns posted on Facebook. "So for that, we are glad this came out before the event occurred."

