Eric Trump to campaign Tuesday at event in Novi

Novi — President Donald Trump's son Eric is scheduled to make a Tuesday morning appearance at the Suburban Collection Showplace for a Make America Great Again event.

Eric Trump's visit to Novi follows the abrupt cancellation of a stop that had been planned for a New Hudson gun shop. The business owner made the decision Monday after realizing that a man briefly employed there was arrested as part of the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Ed Swadish, owner of Huron Valley Guns, told The Detroit News the person in question worked for him for about three weeks beginning in February. The business "cut him loose" after noticing behaviors that other employees weren't comfortable with, including the person wearing tactical gear on one occasion, Swadish said.

"The governor would have had a field day against the Trump campaign," Huron Valley Guns said in a Monday Facebook post. "They would accuse the administration of sending his son to a facility where terrorists work and train.

"This could not be further from the truth, but imagine the left spin."

On the advice of his lawyer, Swadish wouldn't identify the person but said the individual worked on the gun range.

Federal agents revealed Thursday that they arrested 13 people and thwarted a plot to violently overthrow the government as well as kidnap and harm Whitmer.

On Friday, Trump's campaign announced Eric Trump's intentions to visit the Oakland County gun range and shop as well as a Grand Rapids visit from Vice President Mike Pence.

The Republican president prevailed in Michigan in 2016 by 10,704 votes.

Trump's Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, traveled to Ohio on Monday and Doug Emhoff, the husband of vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, made several stops in Michigan.

