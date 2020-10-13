President Trump to return to Michigan on Saturday

President Donald Trump will be back in Michigan on Saturday for an event in Muskegon, his campaign announced.

Trump will speak "on supporting law enforcement" at 5 p.m. at FlyBy Air near the Muskegon County Airport, 17 days before the Nov. 3 election. Doors will open at 2 p.m.

The Republican president won Michigan by 10,704 votes in 2016 but Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is hoping to flip the state this fall. A Sept. 30-Oct. 3 Detroit News-WDIV poll of 600 likely Michigan voters found Biden leading Trump 48%-39%.

Muskegon County is Michigan's 12th largest county. Trump narrowly lost it to Democrat Hillary Clinton by 1 percentage point four years ago. But the county supported Democratic Gretchen Whitmer for governor by 10 percentage points in 2018 over Republican Bill Schuette.

Trump last visited Michigan on Sept. 10, when he held an airport rally in Freeland near Saginaw and Midland. Trump's son, Eric, spoke in Oakland County on Tuesday, and Vice President Mike Pence will be in Grand Rapids on Wednesday.

“We are winning this state. We are going to win Michigan, make no mistake about it," Eric Trump told a crowd of several hundred inside the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi on Tuesday.

Saturday's visit will be the president's first since he revealed he tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2. His White House doctor has since said the president tested negative for the virus, according to the Associated Press.

Trump has scheduled daily rallies this week in key battleground states, including Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida. After visiting Michigan on Saturday, he will also speak in Janesville, Wisconsin.

