Huizenga becomes first Michigan congressman to test positive for COVID-19

U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga said he tested positive Wednesday after taking a rapid test for COVID-19 as part of the screening ahead of Vice President Mike Pence's visit to Grand Rapids.

Huizenga, a Zeeland Republican, did not appear with Pence at the West Michigan campaign stop due to his test results. The congressman said he was awaiting further test results and, in the meantime, would go into isolation.

If his case is confirmed, Huizenga would become the first member of Congress from Michigan known to test positive for COVID-19.

"Earlier today, I was expected to appear with the vice president. While taking part in offsite testing protocols, I took a rapid test that came back positive for COVID-19," Huizenga tweeted.

"I am awaiting the results of a PCR test and I am self isolating until I have confirmed results."

Pence is making a campaign stop in Grand Rapids at the business Lacks Enterprises.

mburke@detroitnews.com