Pence in Grand Rapids: Road to victory runs through Michigan

Grand Rapids — Vice President Mike Pence made a campaign push Wednesday for President Donald Trump in West Michigan, saying the "road to victory runs right through" the state.

Pence spoke for about 50 minutes outside Lacks Enterprises in Kent County, 20 days before the Nov. 3 election. He argued that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, want to "pack" the Supreme Court with liberal justices and described Election Day as a choice of "whether America remains America.”

"When you’re running for the highest office in the land, you owe it to the American people to say whether or not you’re going to respect the highest court in the land," Pence told a crowd of a few hundred people.

The vice president said Biden would add seats to the nine-member U.S. Supreme Court and appoint additional justices. It would be the "biggest power grab" in American history, Pence said.

Biden said Tuesday he is “not a fan” of adding seats to the Supreme Court while contending that President Donald Trump's filling of existing court vacancies is court "packing" — which is not what the term means. But Pence said the Democrat had dodged the question.

“They’re ducking the question because Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are going to pack the Supreme Court with liberal judges if they win this election," the vice president said, before adding, “But we’re not going to let it happen."

Pence's Grand Rapids stop came three days before the president himself will visit Muskegon on Saturday as Republicans make a push to reclaim Michigan, a state Trump won by 10,704 votes in 2016.

"The road to victory runs right through Michigan," Pence said in a speech.

The vice president also urged voters to back Republican challenger John James in his race against U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Bloomfield Township, and GOP candidate Peter Meijer in his Grand Rapids congressional race against Democrat Hillary Scholten.

Air Force Two landed at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport at about 12:14 p.m.

The vice president left the plane at about 12:25 p.m. and was greeted by Meijer, who is running for the 3rd District seat held by U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, L-Cascade Township. Amash decided against seeking re-election.

Both Meijer and Pence wore masks.

The vice president has done an "outstanding job" laying out the president's track record of successes, Michigan Republican Party Chairwoman Laura Cox said Wednesday. She expects Pence to talk about that record in Grand Rapids, as well as his vision for the next four years.

"I'm going to encourage him to talk about manufacturing, all the successes they've had with trade policies, manufacturing policies, those kinds of items," Cox said. "He's very good at retail campaigning, which is talking directly to voters and shaking hands. I don't know if they'll be shaking hands, obviously.

"He's very good one-on-one — probably one of the best retail campaigners I've ever experienced. A good listener, good at answering questions — really good at connecting with folks. I think he's going to continue to do that, and I'm really excited to welcome him here to Michigan."

Grand Rapids is the second largest city in a state that Trump won by 10,704 votes in 2016, his smallest margin of victory nationally. The city is located in pivotal Kent County, where the Republican president won by 3 percentage points, fewer than 10,000 votes, in 2016 against Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Two years later, Democrat Gretchen Whitmer won Kent County by 4 percentage points, or about 11,600 votes, on her way to becoming governor.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden visited Grand Rapids on Oct. 2, speaking to a small group outside the office of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union. His wife, Jill Biden, visited the city on Sept. 15.

Biden led Trump 48% to 39% in a Detroit News and WDIV poll of 600 likely voters who were surveyed over the four days following the Sept. 29 presidential debate in Cleveland.

Today, Biden for President Deputy Campaign Manager and Communications Director Kate Bedingfield released the following statement on Vice President Mike Pence’s trip to Michigan:

“Vice President Pence and this administration have failed Michigan," said Kate Bedingfield, Biden's deputy campaign manager. "They bungled their response to the pandemic, and now more than 130,000 Michiganders have been infected, more than 240,000 Michiganders are still not back to work, and many more are struggling to get by."

Bedingfield argued that Biden "has a plan to build our economy back better and create millions of good-paying jobs. Michiganders know that Joe Biden will always have their backs.”

Pence's stop in Grand Rapids comes a week after his vice presidential debate against U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, Biden's running mate. The former Indiana governor last stopped in Michigan on Aug. 28 when he spoke at a rally in Traverse City.

cmauger@detroitnews.com