President Trump claims Gov. Whitmer 'wants to be a dictator'

President Donald Trump contended Thursday that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer "wants to be a dictator" during a Fox Business interview.

Trump made the comment while calling into the show "Varney & Co." and a week after federal agents revealed a plot to overthrow the government and kidnap Whitmer, who has repeatedly said she's following science and data in responding to COVID-19.

Authorities have arrested 13 individuals connected to the kidnapping plot. A 14th person has also been charged, Attorney General Dana Nessel revealed Thursday.

During the interview on Fox Business Thursday morning, the president, who will be in Michigan for an event Saturday, began talking about his push to get states to lift restrictions aimed at stemming the spread of COVID-19.

"We’re winning a lot of lawsuits about that," Trump said, referencing the Michigan Supreme Court's Oct. 2 decision that effectively struck down Whitmer's emergency powers to issue unilateral executive orders to respond to the virus.

The state's high court ruled 4-3 that a law allowing the governor to declare emergencies and keep them in place without legislative input — the 1945 Emergency Powers of Governor Act — was unconstitutional because it delegatedtoo much legislative authority to the governor.

"Michigan, she has to open up," Trump said. "She wants to be a dictator in Michigan, and the people can’t stand her."

However, the first-term Democratic governor was viewed favorably by 51% of respondents in a Detroit News and WDIV survey from Sept. 30 through Oct. 3 of 600 likely state voters. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has also re-issued some of Whitmer's restrictions through its own epidemic orders.

On Thursday, the president repeated his claim that Democratic governors will begin reopening their states after the Nov. 3 election.

Michigan, like many other states, is facing surges in new COVID-19 cases. The state reported 7,140 new cases of the virus last week, the largest weekly total since April.

"It is very possible that this is the beginning of a second wave," Michigan Chief Medical Executive Joneigh Khaldun told a Tuesday meeting of state and public health officials.

cmauger@detroitnews.com