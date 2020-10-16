2 Mich. doctors to call on Trump to cancel Saturday campaign rally in Muskegon

Two western Michigan doctors plan to call on President Donald Trump Friday to cancel an upcoming campaign rally in Muskegon due to the state's recent rise in COVID-19 cases.

The doctors are expected to speak about how rallies like the Muskegon event could spread the coronavirus even more and cause deaths across the state.

Trump's campaign said Tuesday that he will be in Muskegon for a 5 p.m. event Saturday and talk about supporting law enforcement. The event will be held at FlyBy Air near the Muskegon County Airport, 17 days before the Nov. 3 election.

Rob Davidson, an emergency physician in west Michigan, and Susan Fabrick, a family physician in Muskegon, will hold a 4 p.m. virtual news conference Friday urging the president and his re-election campaign to cancel the rally.

Davidson, the executive director of the Committee to Protect Medicare, an advocacy organization of doctors that is working towards a stronger American healthcare system, is no stranger to the Trump Administration.

The group tracked hundreds of protesters’ cellphones from two spring rallies at the Michigan Capitol in a bid to determine the potential spread of COVID-19 virus. The move drew demonstrators' ire and raised questions about privacy. However, the group said the cellphones were anonymous and showed protestors at one rally traveled back to areas throughout the state, including West Michigan, Metro Detroit, Northern Michigan and the Indiana border after the event and created a high risk of spreading the virus.

Davidson, a Democratic former congressional candidate, has been vocal about the nation's need to increase testing for COVID-19 and for health experts, not politicians, to drive the country's response to the pandemic.

In February, a confrontation between him and Vice President Mike Pence was captured on video and went viral on social media after the doctor asked him about possible cuts to Medicaid and Medicare.

On Thursday, Michigan set a new daily record for reported coronavirus cases with 2,030. Some of the COVID-19 cases disclosed Thursday were from the prior day and their reporting had been delayed because of a processing problem, but the seven-day average for new cases in Michigan reached its highest point since early April.

The state's total number of cases reached 141,091 Thursday and 6,973 Michigan residents have died from the virus. As of Thursday, 1,017 adults were hospitalized with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan, up 80% from 564 hospitalizations reported a month earlier.

