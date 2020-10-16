Appeals court rejects counting Michigan's late ballots

Lansing — A Michigan Court of Appeals panel has reversed a lower court ruling that would have required election officials to count late absentee ballots and allowed third parties to collect absentee ballots from voters.

The Court of Claims "abused its discretion" by granting injunctions that allowed for the lifting of those provisions, appellate Judges Thomas Cameron, Mark Boonstra and Michael Gadola ruled in a 3-0 opinion. Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens made the ruling on Sept. 18.

Cameron, Gadola and Boonstra were appointees of Republican former Gov. Rick Snyder.

The Court of Appeals panel noted the appellate court had already ruled the 8 p.m. Election Day ballot deadline as constitutional in a separate case.

"We are not only bound by that holding, but we fully agree with it," Cameron wrote in the majority opinion.

In addition, the duty to draft and pass election integrity laws, such as the one that bans the collection of ballots by third parties, "is the responsibility of our elected policy makers, not the judiciary," he wrote.

"To be sure, the pandemic has caused considerable change in our lives, but election officials have taken considerable steps to alleviate the potential effects by making no-reason absent voting easier for the 2020 election," Cameron wrote, noting the installation of more ballot drop boxes and satellite election centers.

Moreover, the Legislature has allowed clerks to begin processing absentee ballots a day early.

Putting limits on collection of ballots reflects the constitutional responsibility "to regulate and preserve the purity of elections," according to the ruling. "On balance, the ballot-handling restrictions pass constitutional muster given the state's strong interest in preventing fraud."

Boonstra wrote a separate concurring opinion "to underscore that judicial overreach is just as pernicious as executive overreach" — a criticism of Stephens.

Too often, he said, judges "are induced, under the cloak of a robe, to impose policy preferences by judicial fiat.

"But policy-making under the guise of judicial decision making is simply tyranny by another name," he said.

Perhaps it would be easier, Boonstra said, to live under a "benevolent dictator" who wouldn't have "to endure the inconvenience of others' input."

But the "inefficiencies" in the separate branches of power in the state "are there by design," he wrote, and a "price we willingly pay so that we may live under the banner of freedom in the United States of America."

The judiciary is meant to "decide actual controversies," not to "be hijacked to achieve political ends outside of the legislative process," Boonstra said. Even in a pandemic, he wrote, judges do not gain the authority "to rewrite statutes."

eleblanc@detroitnews.com