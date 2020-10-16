Michigan bans open carry of guns inside and near polling places

Lansing — Michigan is prohibiting the open carry of guns within 100 feet of polling places amid fears of voter intimidation during the pivotal Nov. 3 election.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson sent guidance to local election officials on Friday — 18 days before Election Day — to clarify that the open carry of firearms on Election Day in polling places, clerk’s offices and absent voter counting boards is banned.

"The presence of firearms at the polling place, clerk’s office(s), or absent voter counting board may cause disruption, fear or intimidation for voters, election workers and others present," the new guidance says.

"Absent clear standards, there is potential for confusion and uneven application of legal requirements for Michigan’s 1,600 election officials, 30,000 election inspectors, 8 million registered voters and thousands of challengers and poll watchers on Election Day," it adds.

Benson is working with Attorney General Dana Nessel and Michigan State Police Director Col. Joe Gasper to ensure "Michigan voters are safe and secure when voting by informing local law enforcement agencies and ensuring that the ban on openly carried firearms is enforced statewide," according to a statement from her office.

“Fair, free and secure elections are the foundation of our democracy,” Benson said. “I am committed to ensuring all eligible Michigan citizens can freely exercise their fundamental right to vote without fear of threats, intimidation or harassment.

"Prohibiting the open-carry of firearms in areas where citizens cast their ballots is necessary to ensure every voter is protected."

The guidance comes eight days after federal and state officials last week initially charged 13 men in an alleged kidnapping plot of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that included plans to storm the state Capitol and potentially do physical harm. At least two of the suspects openly carried weapons during anti-lockdown protests at the Capitol in the spring.

Six individuals face federal charges of conspiracy to commit kidnapping, which is punishable by up to life in prison. Seven who are believed to be members and associates of a Michigan militia known as the Wolverine Watchmen have been charged under the state's anti-terrorism law, a 20-year felony. The charges were unveiled on Oct. 8.

A Wisconsin man who was arrested Thursday has been charged with material support of an act of terrorism, a 20-year felony.

Benson's election guidance also says, outside of 100 feet of a polling place, "if any person is acting in a way that would tend to intimidate, hinder or impede voters on the way to the polls," election inspectors should contact law enforcement.

The open carry of guns will be prohibited inside the state's polling places, in any hallways voters use to enter or exit them and "within 100 feet of any entrance to a building in which a polling place is located."

Voters may leave firearms inside their vehicles if they are parked within 100 feet of the buildings "if otherwise permitted by law to possess the firearm within the vehicle," the guidance says.

Concealed carry will be prohibited in any building that already prohibits it "unless an individual is authorized by the building," according to the guidance.

"Election inspectors should contact law enforcement immediately if these prohibitions are violated," the guidance says. "The prohibition on open carry does not apply to law enforcement officers acting in the course of their duties."

The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan quickly embraced Benson's guidance.

"The Supreme Court has long recognized that polling places should be an ‘island of calm,’ free from distraction and interference," ACLU of Michigan Executive Director Dave Noble said in a statement. "Therefore, just as people are not allowed to carry signs or pass out political literature within 100 feet of polling places, people should not be allowed to openly carry guns. Voting must be easy, accessible, and free of all barriers as it is the cornerstone of our democracy.”

President Donald Trump won Michigan in 2016 by 10,704 votes, his closet margin of victory nationally. But the Republican incumbent, who's being challenged by Democrat Joe Biden this fall, has raised concerns about the integrity of the upcoming election as absentee voting has been expanded because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the Sept. 29 debate in Cleveland, Trump urged his supporters "to go into the polls and watch very carefully because that's what has to happen."

Staff Writer Beth LeBlanc contributed