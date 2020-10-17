Democratic House candidates in competitive Mich. races outraise opponents

Democratic U.S. House candidates in competitive Michigan races had a strong fundraising quarter heading into October, with most of them posting greater hauls than their Republican opponents.

Detroit-area freshman U.S. Reps. Elissa Slotkin of Holly and Haley Stevens of Rochester Hills — both of whom flipped Republican-held seats in 2018 — raised $2 million and $1.1 million, respectively, according to disclosure reports that were due Thursday.

Slotkin challenger Paul Junge of Brighton brought in $843,816 for the period ended Sept. 30 and reported $474,206 in the bank to Slotkin's $3.5 million — a significant cash advantage for her.

Stevens' opponent, Republican Eric Esshaki of Birmingham, reported raising $579,092 last quarter, closing it out with $332,222 in cash reserves to Stevens' $504,323.

In southwest Michigan, Democratic state Rep. Jon Hoadley of Kalamazoo narrowly raised more money than longtime GOP U.S. Rep. Fred Upton of St. Joseph, with just over $1 million in receipts to Upton's $980,390.

But Upton has a cash edge with $1.45 million to Hoadley's $442,571 as of Sept. 30.

In the race for U.S. Justin Amash's seat in West Michigan, GOP nominee Peter Meijer of Grand Rapids Township reported $1.53 million in receipts for the three-month period, including $900,000 he loaned his campaign.

Democrat Hillary Scholten of Grand Rapids raised $1.47 million in that time, reporting a slight cash edge with $761,711 in the bank to Meijer's $739,418.

