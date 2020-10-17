Jill Biden, Ivanka Trump headline new surge of Michigan visits

The Detroit News

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's wife Jill and President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka are coming to Michigan next week as the campaign intensifies in the swing state.

They are among a combination of four surrogates from the two presidential campaigns who are visiting the Great Lake State through Tuesday.

On Monday, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg is set to visit Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo, the Biden campaign said Saturday. No other details were available.

Buttigieg did fundraising events in Michigan when he ran in the Democratic presidential primary, participated in a NAACP forum in Detroit and took part in one of two debates held in late July debate in Detroit.

On Monday, the Trump campaign is sending White House adviser Ivanka Trump to the Grand Rapids suburb of Alto to participate in an afternoon "conversation with local supporters."

The president's daughter was last in Michigan in September, when she toured General Motors Co.'s Global Technical Center, met with company officials and workers, and emphasized the president's role in what she called "opening all the ways to career success."

The scheduled stops will come after the Republican president held a Saturday rally in Muskegon, while Joe Biden held Friday events in Southfield and Detroit.

On Tuesday, Jill Biden plans to make a stop in Michigan, according to the Biden campaign. No further details were available.

Jill Biden last visited Michigan on Sept. 29, when she made stops in Traverse City and Antrim County.

Before then, she was in West Michigan in mid-September. Jill Biden toured the Kids' Food Basket facility in Grand Rapids, an organization that seeks to combat childhood hunger, and spoke with military family members during a small backyard gathering at the home of former U.S. Rep. Joe Schwarz in Battle Creek.

Trump's second oldest son Eric will return to Michigan for the second time in a week, according to the Trump campaign.

Eric Trump is set to make two Tuesday afternoon stops in Michigan — one at the Schlegel Sand & Gravel business in Lansing and another at Darling Farms in Willis, which is a rural area southeast of Ann Arbor.

Eric Trump previously held an Oct. 13 campaign event at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, where he slammed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's public fumbles on the campaign trail and the priorities of what he called the "crazy party."

The event was hastily moved to the Novi location following the abrupt cancellation of a stop that had been planned for a New Hudson gun shop. The business owner made the decision Monday after realizing that a man briefly employed there was arrested as part of the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.