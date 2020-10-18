Whitmer endorses House candidate Pulver, campaigns with her in West Bloomfield Twp.

West Bloomfield Township — In an effort to flip the Michigan House of Representatives from Republican to Democrat, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer endorsed Julia Pulver for the 39th House District seat and canvassed with her Sunday in West Bloomfield Township.

Whitmer and Pulver, a registered nurse, both stressed the importance of health care and voting during a time when Republicans are looking to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

"It's not good enough where we are, we want to do more in expanding health care, that's what Julia Pulver is running on," said Whitmer. "That's the kind of experience that she brings to the State Legislature. Can you imagine if we had a nurse sitting around the discussion in terms of the tables where decisions are being made?"

Currently, Republicans hold a 58-52 majority in the state House, which means the Democrats need to win four existing GOP seats to take control of the chamber for the first time in a decade.

Pulver is running against incumbent Rep. Ryan Berman, R-Commerce Township, for one of three seats that Democrats are targeting in Oakland County.

Berman could not be reached for comment immediately.

Berman has said he opposed Whitmer's emergency orders, which the Michigan Supreme Court struck down, because she issued them without the input of legislators.

"The governor should absolutely have emergency powers in an emergency. But six months later, it's not an emergency anymore. It's a known threat," he said.

Pulver, 37, spent much of her career working with intensive care patients before transitioning to her current role in care management. She said a shift of party control in the Legislature is needed to get things done.

"We have to flip this seat and we have to flip the Michigan House to get a majority, so that we can actually work with our governor, instead of suing her and fighting her," Pulver said.

The Michigan Nurses Association also endorsed Pulver on Sunday. Kathy Lehman, a member of its Board of Directors, said Pulver will make health care coverage a high priority.

"With the Affordable Care Act uncertain until the Supreme Court ruling we have to rely more and more on state legislators to fight for affordable health care, Lehman said.

If the Affordable Care Act is repealed, Pulver said that there is still power at the state level to protect people's health care coverage.

"We can have a public option that's run by our state so that we can cover everybody regardless of pre-existing condition. And even if they do have coverage we can help cover those gaps for our seniors when they fall into that Medicare doughnut hole, when prescription drugs become completely unaffordable, we can help with that as well," she said.

U.S. Rep Debbie Dingell, D-12th District, also expressed her support of Pulver on Sunday, saying she supports Pulver because of her stance on health care, an issue Dingell has spoken out about often.

"The fact of the matter is, COVID has shined a light on the fractures in our health care society. ... Health care is on the ballot and our governor needs a legislature that's going to work with her," said Dingell.

Reporter Christine Ferretti contributed to this report.