Betsy DeVos speaks at Hillsdale College

The Detroit News

Hillsdale — U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is speaking at Hillsdale College at an "education freedom" roundtable focused on the college’s liberal arts curriculum and its mission of providing a classical education.

DeVos then will deliver an address on the role families should play in deciding where, when and how their children learn.

DeVos and President Donald Trump have promoted school choice, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic, when many public schools have made some or all of their classes online.

Before taking office in 2017, DeVos spent decades as an advocate for charter schools and voucher programs in Michigan and elsewhere. As secretary, she has been credited with helping states expand programs but has struggled to make headway on federal legislation.

She has drawn fierce criticism from teachers unions and others who argue that her policies are aimed at undermining public schools.