Rush Limbaugh says his lung cancer is terminal

The Detroit News

Conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh's lung cancer is terminal, he said Monday in a post on his website.

His announcement comes about eight months after he revealed he was diagnosed with the cancer.

"So we have some recent progression," he wrote on his website. "It’s not dramatic, but it is the wrong direction."

He said his doctors have changed his treatment plan and chemotherapy drugs to keep the cancer at bay for as long as possible.

"In a nutshell, there are lots of ups and downs in this particular illness," he wrote in the post. "And it can feel like a roller coaster at times that you can’t get off of."

Limbaugh started his first national radio show in 1988 in New York and later relocated to Palm Beach, Fla.

The hyper-partisan broadcaster is known for his raucous, liberal-bashing style, which made him an influential voice for American right-wing politics. He also inspired conservative broadcasters such as Sean Hannity, Glenn Beck and Bill O’Reilly.

In 2003, Limbaugh admitted an addiction to painkillers and went through rehabilitation. Authorities opened an investigation into alleged “doctor shopping,” saying he received up to 2,000 pills from four doctors over a period of six months, but the charge was dismissed under a plea deal with prosecutors.