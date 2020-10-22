Lizzo to campaign in Michigan for Joe Biden

Lizzo is feeling good as Hell — about Joe Biden.

The music star and native Metro Detroiter will campaign for the Democratic presidential candidate in the state on Friday.

During an afternoon stop in Detroit, Lizzo will speak to volunteers and encourage residents to vote early, according to Biden's campaign. She'll also visit Harper Woods to have a "conversation with young people about early voting," the campaign says.

Lizzo is a rapper, singer and flautist. Her song "Truth Hurts" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2019. She was born Melissa Viviane Jefferson and lived in Grosse Pointe until she was about 10 years old, when her family relocated to Houston. She now calls Minneapolis her home.

She's won three Grammy awards, including for Best Pop Solo Performance earlier this year. Her stops in Michigan come 11 days before the Nov. 3 election and as surrogates for both Biden and President Donald Trump swarm the state.

Trump won Michigan by 10,704 votes in 2016, his closest margin of victory nationally.

Staff Writer Adam Graham contributed.