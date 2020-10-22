Trump accuses ‘60 Minutes’ of hatred, releases interview segment

Justin Sink

President Donald Trump continued his tirade against “60 Minutes” correspondent Lesley Stahl on Thursday, accusing CBS of “bias, hatred and rudeness” and releasing video of the sometimes-heated interview.

Trump tweeted a link to about 37 minutes of the interview after CBS earlier Thursday released segments that it said occurred right before the president abruptly ended the discussion.

In the video, Stahl asks the president about his political rallies, noting the size of the gatherings and the presence of people not wearing face masks to keep from spreading coronavirus.

“You’re so negative,” Trump said. “You just come in here with this negative attitude.”

The CBS clip started with a question about what he would do if re-elected, and included Stahl challenging Trump on his answers.

The clip showed Stahl and Trump sparring over the president’s claim that he created “the greatest economy in the history of our country” and the longtime television host questioning Trump’s claim that China is the biggest foreign adversary of the U.S.

“I will soon be giving a first in television history full, unedited preview of the vicious attempted takeout’ interview of me by Lesley Stahl of @60Minutes. Watch her constant interruptions & anger,” Trump tweeted Thursday morning. “Compare my full, flowing and magnificently brilliant’ answers to their Q’s’.”

But the back-and-forth sallies – part of a longer interview that will air Sunday alongside a parallel sit-down with Democratic nominee Joe Biden – did not seem to illustrate why the president and his top aides have spent days calling Stahl biased and indicating they believed Trump’s interview would be deceptively edited.

Trump said his priority for a second term is “to get back to normal” after the coronavirus pandemic and reiterated his blame on China for the outbreak, saying that country’s actions were “disgraceful.”

On Tuesday, Trump had said he would consider posting a White House copy of the interview “prior to airtime” and tweeted criticism of Stahl for not wearing a face mask immediately after their interview.