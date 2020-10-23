Kamala Harris will campaign in Detroit on Sunday

Sen. Kamala Harris, the running mate of Democrat Joe Biden, will return to Detroit to campaign on Sunday, nine days before the Nov. 3 election.

The California senator visited Flint, Oakland County and Detroit on Sept. 22. During that stop in Detroit, she said, a path toward victory for Biden "runs straight through" Michigan.

Biden's campaign announced Harris's upcoming visit on Friday but provided no other information, saying "additional details to follow." The former vice president's campaign has generally held small events that aren't open to the general public because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Donald Trump last visited Michigan on Saturday for a rally that drew thousands of people in Muskegon. His running mate, Vice President Mike Pence, spoke at a rally in Waterford on Thursday.

Trump won Michigan by 10,704 votes in 2016, his smallest margin of victory nationally. But polling has found Biden ahead in the state this fall. He had a 9 percentage point lead in a Sept. 30-Oct. 3 Detroit News and WDIV-TV poll of 600 likely voters. That survey had a margin of error of plus-minus 4 points.

Democrats have focused many efforts on turning out voters in the Democratic stronghold of Wayne County, where Detroit, Michigan's largest city, is located.

In 2016, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton got 76,000 fewer votes in Wayne County than Barack Obama did four years earlier.

cmauger@detroitnews.com