President Trump will hold Tuesday rally in Whitmer's home city

President Donald Trump will be back in Michigan Tuesday, a week before the pivotal Nov. 3 election, speaking in the home city of one of his frequent foes, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The Republican president will appear at a Tuesday rally at the Capital Region International Airport at 2 p.m., his campaign announced. Doors to the event will open at 11 a.m.

The visit will be Trump's second to Michigan this month. He spoke at a rally that drew thousands on Saturday in Muskegon.

At that event, the crowd chanted "lock her up," as Trump repeated criticisms about Whitmer's restrictions aimed at stemming the spread of COVID-19. Trump responded, "Lock 'em all up."

The chant came less than two weeks after authorities revealed an alleged plot to kidnap the governor, who resides in Lansing.

To the chant, Whitmer responded on Twitter: "This is exactly the rhetoric that has put me, my family, and other government officials’ lives in danger while we try to save the lives of our fellow Americans. It needs to stop

Trump and Whitmer, who is national co-chairwoman of Democrat Joe Biden's presidential campaign, have clashed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The president has criticized her stay-at-home order and other restrictions. The governor has called for a national strategy to respond to the virus.

In a "60 Minutes" interview that is yet to air, Trump denied claims he had ever advocated to have Whitmer locked up.

"I never said lock up the governor of Michigan," he said, arguing it was a "vicious thing" to suggest. "I would never say that. Why would I say that?"

Trump won Michigan by 10,704 votes in 2016, his smallest margin of victory nationally.

On Sunday, Biden's running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, will visit Detroit.

cmauger@detroitnews.ocm