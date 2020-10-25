Harris begins day of campaigning in Metro Detroit, 9 days from election

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris touched down in Detroit shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday, for a swath of Metro Detroit stops nine days out from the presidential election.

In brief remarks to reporters upon her arrival, Harris defended her campaign’s stop in Michigan, noting they were taking the proper precautions to prevent COVID-19 spread.

She criticized the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic, noting Michigan recorded more than 3,000 cases yesterday alone.

On Saturday, Michigan broke a new daily record for reported cases with 3,338, but the state health department noted more than 96% of test results reported Saturday originated from tests in the past five days.

“This administration failed to take personal responsibility in terms of leading the nation through this deadly mass casualty event,” she said. “That’s why they have forfeited their right to a second term in office.”

The visit marks the California senator's second stop in Michigan since being named Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's running mate.

During her Sept. 22 visit, in which she made stops in Flint, Oakland County and Detroit, Harris said a path toward victory for Biden "runs straight through" Michigan.

Biden's campaign generally has held small outdoor events in Michigan as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Vice President Mike Pence spoke at a rally in Waterford on Thursday, while President Donald Trump last visited Michigan Oct. 17 for a rally that drew thousands of people in Muskegon.

The president won Michigan by a 10,704-vote margin in 2016, and is behind Biden by roughly 9 percentage points, according to a Sept. 30-Oct. 3 Detroit News and WDIV-TV poll of 600 likely voters. That survey had a margin of error of plus-minus 4 points.

