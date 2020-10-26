Joe Biden will return to Michigan on Saturday

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will be back in Michigan on Saturday, three days before the pivotal Nov. 3 election.

Biden's campaign announced on Monday the upcoming visit, saying the former vice president will "discuss bringing Americans together to address the crises facing the country and win the battle for the soul of the nation."

Additional details will be announced later, the campaign said.

President Donald Trump won Michigan by 10,704 votes in 2016, his closest margin of victory nationally. The campaigns of Trump and Biden are hoping to capture the state on Nov. 3.

Trump will be back in Michigan on Tuesday for a rally in Lansing. Vice President Mike Pence will speak at an event in Flint on Wednesday.

Polling has found Biden ahead in the state in recent weeks. Biden led Trump 48% to 39% in a Detroit News and WDIV poll of 600 likely voters who were surveyed over the four days following the Sept. 29 presidential debate in Cleveland.

Biden's running mate, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California, made campaign stops in southeast Michigan on Sunday.

"You all are very likely going to make the decision about who is the next president of the United States," Harris said Sunday in a reference to the battleground of Michigan while at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 59 in Detroit.

cmauger@detroitnews.com