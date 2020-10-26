Trump Jr. touts rally turnouts, says crowds make '2016 look like nothing' at Macomb Co. stop

Washington Township, Mich. — Donald Trump Jr. spoke to a crowd of 300 supporters Monday in a final-stretch effort to rally voters eight days before the election.

Dozens of Trump flags waved in the parking lot of the Michigan Stars Sports Center in Washington Township as voters gathered dressed in Trump gear and carring flags in a gymnasium.

Trump opened the rally saying that after traveling the country, the crowd turnouts this year "make 2016 look like nothing," to a half-empty gymnasium.

"On every TV, they've been promoting how the other side is going to save blue-collar jobs. Does anyone actually believe that?" Trump said. "I’m a son of a billionaire from Manhattan and I’ve had more blue-collar jobs than Joe Biden and his sons."

President Donald Trump's oldest son's stop in Macomb County, Michigan's third most populous county that went for Donald Trump 54% to 42% over Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016. It was key to the president's 10,704-vote victory in the state, the narrowest margin in any state across the country.

Trump Jr. visited the Upper Peninsula on Thursday, the same day as the second presidential debate. He stopped in Houghton County, where he was given a Stormy Kromer hat and a knife.

The Republicans are trying to sweep all 15 counties in the Upper Peninsula after winning 14 of 15 in 2016. They are focusing on Marquette County, which was the only U.P. county that supported Clinton.

Trump's campaign has been inundating the state with visits by the president, Vice President Mike Pence, surrogates in his administration and the president's three oldest children, including White House adviser Ivanka Trump.

In a Sept. 30-Oct. 3 Detroit News-WDIV poll, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden led Trump 48% to 39% among 600 likely Michigan voters. The survey by Glengariff Group had a margin of error of plus-minus 4 percentage points.

Earlier on Monday, Trump Jr. campaigned in neighboring Ohio.

