Vice President Mike Pence to hold airport rally in Flint on Wednesday

Vice President Mike Pence will be back in Michigan on Wednesday for an airport rally in Flint, six days before the Nov. 3 election.

Pence's stopwill come less than a week after he appeared in Oakland County on Thursday and a day after President Donald Trump holds his own event at the Lansing airport on Tuesday.

Trump won Michigan by 10,704 votes in 2016, his smallest margin of victory nationally.

But polling has found Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden ahead in the state in recent weeks. Biden led Trump 48% to 39% in a Detroit News and WDIV poll of 600 likely voters who were surveyed over the four days following the Sept. 29 presidential debate in Cleveland.

The Flint rally will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Bishop International Airport. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Trump fared better in Genesee County, where the airport is located, than Republican Mitt Romney did in 2012. Trump lost to Democrat Hillary Clinton in the county — Michigan's fifth largest county — by about 18,500 votes or 9 percent points in 2016. Romney lost to then-President Barack Obama by about 57,100 votes or 28 percentage points in 2012.

Biden's running mate, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California, made campaign stops in southeast Michigan on Sunday.

"You all are very likely going to make the decision about who is the next president of the United States," Harris said Sunday in a reference to the battleground of Michigan while at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 59 in Detroit,

