2.1M Michigan voters have already cast their ballots

About 2.1 million voters have already cast their ballots in Michigan and about a million requested ballots still have not been returned, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office said Tuesday.

The 3.1 million absentee ballots requested as of Tuesday outstrips the 1.27 million people who voted absentee in the 2016 general election.

If voters still are waiting on their absentee ballots from clerks, they should go into their clerk's office to request one and either vote it there in person or take it home and then drop it off in person, said Jake Rollow, Benson's spokesman.

The advice is based on the potential for delays with the U.S. Postal Service.

"We’re just advising voters to take that variable out of the equation and instead just head over to their clerk’s office or drop box," Rollow said.

The state expects 60%-70% of the anticipated 5 million voters in Michigan to cast their ballots via absentee this year.

A recent estimate from Michigan State University projected 5.9 million people would vote in the Nov. 3 election, which would shatter the record of 5.08 million voters set in 2008 when Democrat Barack Obama was elected.

