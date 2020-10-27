Joe Biden holds nearly 8-point lead over President Trump in Michigan, poll finds

Democrat Joe Biden's advantage over President Donald Trump is holding steady at about 8 percentage points in battleground Michigan with a week until Election Day, according a new poll by The Detroit News and WDIV-TV.

Biden led Trump 49.3% to 41.6% in the poll of 600 likely voters, who were surveyed over three days following Thursday's presidential debate in Nashville, the final face-to-face meeting of the two candidates before Nov. 3.

Lansing-based Glengariff Group conducted the new poll, which had a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points, by live operator interviews of likely voters in all regions of Michigan. Half of those surveyed were reached by cellphone.

Of the respondents, 2% said they planned to vote for a third-party candidate while 7.1% were undecided.

Trump won Michigan by 10,704 votes in 2016, his smallest margin of victory nationally. The president visited the state on Tuesday, and Vice President Mike Pence will stop in Flint on Wednesday. Biden will travel to Michigan on Saturday.

