This Oakland County city becomes Biden-Trump yard sign battleground

Rochester Hills — Jim Saoud is a life-long Democrat, but the 65-year-old Rochester Hills resident had never put up a political yard sign during a presidential election until this year.

But when the neighbors in this traditional Republican community put up their signs for President Donald Trump, the anti-Trump Saoud decided to show his support publicly for Democrat Joe Biden.

He said he dislikes the president's "right-wing agenda" and contends the president "is certainly not interested in uniting the country. He's more interested in maintaining his power and his ego." Saoud said he is hoping Biden can "bridge some of the divide" in the country.

Trump had a huge advantage in yard signs during the 2016 campaign in communities across the country, including Macomb County, as Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton didn't put an emphasis on them. The Republican candidate won Rochester Hills 50% to 44% over Clinton while the Democratic candidate won Oakland County by 8 percentage points.

But a collage of Biden and Trump signs have broken out in the Rochester Glens subdivision of the city, a reflection of the push by the Democratic Party to get more party members to show their support visibly and the divide in the battleground county.

Oakland County is viewed as one of the 10 counties that will help decide if Trump or Biden wins the state.

Down the street from Saoud, Robert Miller personifies the kind of voter Trump sometimes attracted four year ago — a person who was never into politics much and didn't see himself as a Republican or Democrat. The 51-year-old Rochester Hills resident said he hadn't voted until 2016 and now touts his support with a Trump sign in his front yard.

"I disliked Hillary Clinton so much, and I didn't think she should even be eligible to run," Miller said.

With Trump, he thought "the country really is a business and he's a businessman. I thought maybe he couldn't be influenced."

The economy is a key for the small business owner. "I've been doing better and had more money within the last three years than I've had since the economy crashed," Miller said.

Next door, Dr. Raymond Stevens, 72, and Susan Stevens, 71, have joined Miller with a Trump sign.

Susan Stevens said she hopes the sign prompts passersby to ask her why she's voting for Trump, so she can tell them about choosing a president "who will stand by every life." The Roman Catholics said they are strongly pro-life and vote accordingly.

"The most critical issue that a human being can face ... is that every human has a right to their life from the time they are conceived until the time they die of natural causes," Susan said.

Raymond said he doesn't understand when critics say Trump hasn't done anything for the country and points to work he's done on trade and other issues with China and Mexico.

"He runs the country like he's running his businesses. He makes the deals with these countries," Raymond Stevens said.

Down the street lives Kim Cashin, 42, who's always been a Democrat. When the Trump signs popped up, she said she wanted others to know Biden backers lived in this neighborhood, too.

She sees Trump's handling of COVID-19 as "a disaster." She hopes Biden will pursue a national mask mandate, expand testing and ramp up contact tracing if elected.

"I campaigned for Hillary four years ago," Cashin said, "and I cannot stand Trump."

