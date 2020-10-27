Tiffany Trump to campaign in Michigan on Thursday

Tiffany Trump, President Donald Trump's fourth child, is the latest campaign surrogate to schedule stops in battleground Michigan. She'll travel to Oakland County and Grand Rapids on Thursday.

Michigan is seeing a rush of visits in the final week before the Nov. 3 election. Donald Trump won the state by 10,704 votes in 2016, his smallest margin of victory nationally.

This month, the state has already drawn visits by three of the president's children: Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump. Tiffany Trump will headline a breakfast event focused on young women Thursday in southeast Michigan, the campaign has announced.

"The future of America lies in the hands of our young, female leaders, and I’m honored to be able to speak with them in Michigan about how my father has delivered for them for the last four years," Tiffany Trump said in a statement. "He has fought to ensure the future of our country is one that is prosperous and is built on a foundation of democratic principles, not one that is overrun by socialist policies that Joe Biden would instill."

Biden himself will visit Michigan on Saturday, three days before the Nov. 3 election.

Polling has found Biden ahead in the state in recent weeks. Biden led Trump 48% to 39% in a Detroit News and WDIV-TV poll of 600 likely voters who were surveyed over the four days following the Sept. 29 presidential debate in Cleveland.

Biden's wife, Jill Biden, will also campaign in Michigan on Thursday.

Donald Trump is holding a rally in Lansing on Tuesday. Vice President Mike Pence will visit Flint on Wednesday.

