President Trump returns to Michigan, drawing thousands in Lansing

Lansing — President Donald Trump is back in Michigan on Tuesday, a week before the Nov. 3 election, and thousands of people showed up to greet him at the Capital Region International Airport.

With temperatures in the 30s, light rain falling and COVID-19 cases on the rise in the state, the line into the Lansing event at about noon appeared to be longer than the lines for the president's last two stops in Michigan. He visited Muskegon on Oct. 17 and Freeland on Sept. 10.

Jordan Brown of Lansing said he didn't mind the rain as he entered the outdoor venue for Trump's speech near an airport hangar. Brown contended that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden would "fundamentally change" the country.

"I feel like our freedom is at stake here," Brown said.

Trump won Michigan by 10,704 votes in 2016, his smallest margin of victory nationally. Both he and Biden are targeting the state ahead of Election Day as polling has found the former vice president with a lead.

Biden's was up 9 percentage points over Trump, according to a poll by The Detroit News and WDIV-TV of 600 likely voters in the four days following the Sept. 29 debate in Cleveland. The survey had a margin of error of plus-minus 4 points.

But Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican Nation Committee, said Tuesday the race in Michigan is closer than the public polling indicates.

"We're looking at the raw data, the numbers coming in and the votes left outstanding," she said. "It's going to be a turnout race."

McDaniel, a Michigan resident, said Trump had "delivered" for voters in the state. She highlighted tax cuts imposed by the president and the the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, his replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement.

"The crowd is massive. And it's freezing. And it's raining," McDaniel said of the crowd in Lansing.

Vice President Mike Pence will visit Flint on Wednesday. And Biden will be back in the state on Saturday, three days before the election.

Trump's stop in Lansing on Tuesday comes as COVID-19 cases in Michigan, other Midwestern states and parts of the rest of the country are surging upward. Michigan reported its first cases of the virus on March 10, but the state disclosed the most new cases of any week last week at 13,129. It was the second straight record-setting week.

In a Tuesday press briefing, U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, said Trump was trying to "wish" away the virus. She contended that it was "reckless" and "irresponsible" for him to hold a large rally with many people not wearing masks during the pandemic.

"I find it continually shocking to see what he's doing," Stabenow said.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said Michigan is seeing a second wave of COVID-19 and it needs to be taken seriously.

"Lansing needs a president right now who supports us," said Schor, a Democrat. "We need a president with a plan for COVID response."

The president last visited Michigan on Oct. 17 for a rally that drew thousands in Muskegon. At one point, the crowd at that event chanted "lock her up," referring to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, as Trump criticized her restrictions aimed at stemming the spread of COVID-19.

The "lock her up" chant came less than two weeks after authorities revealed an alleged plot to kidnap the Democratic governor, who resides in Lansing.

Whitmer responded to the chant on Twitter: "This is exactly the rhetoric that has put me, my family, and other government officials’ lives in danger while we try to save the lives of our fellow Americans. It needs to stop."

Trump and Whitmer, who is the national co-chairwoman of Democrat Joe Biden's presidential campaign, have clashed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The Republican president has criticized her stay-at-home order and other restrictions. The governor has called for a national strategy to respond to the virus.

Trump targeted the Democratic governor during the presidential debate in Nashville on Thursday.

"Take a look at what’s happening with your friend in Michigan, where her husband is the only one allowed to do anything," Trump said. "It’s been like a prison. Now, it was just ruled unconstitutional."

The president was referring to the Michigan Supreme Court's effectively striking down the governor's use of emergency powers on Oct. 2 and Whitmer's husband, Marc Mallory. He sought to have his boat launched in May during the pandemic. Mallory called a company and asked whether the fact he was married to the governor could get his boat installed more quickly.

Whitmer said later that her husband had "made a failed attempt at humor" in asking for the installation of his boat to be sped up. Whitmer imposed strict policies, including a stay-at-home order, to try to halt the virus's spread in Michigan. In recent months, she had eased many of them before the court's ruling.

In June, researchers at Imperial College London and Oxford University found that states that were more successful at keeping people at home were also more successful at reducing the spread of COVID-19. And mobility decreased more in Michigan under Whitmer's stay-home orders than in any other Great Lakes states — or most states in the United States, according to the study.

cmauger@detroitnews.com