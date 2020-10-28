Obama set to join Biden's Michigan campaign stop Saturday

Democratic former President Barack Obama will join his former running mate Joe Biden Saturday as Biden campaigns for president in Michigan, Biden's Michigan campaign confirmed Wednesday.

While details such as the location or time of the Saturday campaign stop are still unknown, Biden's campaign said Monday the former vice president would be in the Great Lakes state three days before the election.

The campaign said Biden would "discuss bringing Americans together to address the crises facing the country and win the battle for the soul of the nation."

President Donald Trump won Michigan in 2016 by 10,704 votes in 2016, a margin that averages out to roughly two votes per precinct.

In 2016, Obama campaigned for Democrat Hillary Clinton the Monday before the election in Ann Arbor. The former president couldn't campaign in Detroit to turn out more voters in the predominantly Black city because of a conflicting police officer funeral.

Biden's running mate, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California, has focused her two visits to Michigan on African-American-dominated communities such as Detroit, Southfield and Pontiac.

Obama won the state in 2012 by more than 9 percentage points, or more than 400,000 votes, over then Republican candidate Mitt Romney. Michigan set a turnout record of 5.08 million voters in 2008 when Obama was first elected.

Trump visited Lansing Tuesday and has announced he'll visit Waterford Township on Friday.

