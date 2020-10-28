Trump to return to Michigan Friday for Oakland County rally

President Donald Trump will rally voters in the key battleground of Oakland County on Friday, four days before Election Day.

A day after the president spoke to thousands of people in Lansing, his campaign announced Wednesday he will hold a rally in Waterford at 1 p.m. Friday at the Oakland County International Airport. Doors will open at 10 a.m.

Trump won Michigan by 10,704 votes in 2016, his closest margin of victory nationally. However, polling has shown Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, who will visit the state on Saturday, ahead in the state.

Overall, Biden was up 49.3% to 41.6% over Trump in a Detroit News and WDIV-TV poll of 600 likely voters over the three days following Thursday's final debate in Nashville, Tenn.

Oakland County, Michigan's second most populous county, is a key battleground this fall that's been trending against Republicans. Three state House seats, currently held by Republicans, are up for election in the county that Democrats are hoping to flip.

Trump lost Oakland County by 8 percentage points to Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016. Two years later, Republican gubernatorial candidate Bill Schuette lost the county by 17 percentage points to Democrat Gretchen Whitmer.

Vice President Mike Pence held a rally last Thursday at the Oakland County International Airport.

