Gov. Whitmer, SOS Benson to highlight Tuesday's election in briefing

Lansing — Michigan's top statewide officeholders will discuss the upcoming election during a press conference at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The event will feature Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist. It will focus on "on coordinated efforts" to help ensure a "convenient" and "flexible" election, according to an announcement.

Election Day on Tuesday is now less than a week away. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for most of the state.

However, absentee voting has been occurring for weeks in Michigan. As of Tuesday, about 2.1 million voters had already cast their ballots in Michigan and 3.1 million absentee ballots had been requested. In the 2016 November election, 1.27 million people voted absentee.

The state expects 60%-70% of the anticipated 5 million voters in Michigan to cast their ballots via absentee this year.

A recent estimate from Michigan State University projected 5.9 million people would vote in the Nov. 3 election, which would shatter the record of 5.08 million voters set in 2008 when Democrat Barack Obama was elected.

