Trump rebuffs advisers, focuses on Hunter Biden

Jordan Fabian and Josh Wingrove

Bloomberg

Trump’s advisers have long urged him to focus his re-election message on the economy and set aside other topics like Hunter Biden. The president disagrees.

Even after a new report Thursday showed the U.S. economy grew at a record 33.1% annual rate from July to September, the president made it clear he would rather talk about unproven allegations against the Democratic presidential nominee’s son, which have resonated in few places outside of conservative media.

“They say, talk about your economic success. Talk about 33.1%, the greatest in history,’” Trump said at a rally in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday, describing the advice he has received. “Now look, if I do, I mean how many times can I say it? I’ll say it five or six times during the speech.”

Hoping to narrow Trump’s polling deficit with Biden, the president’s allies spent much of Thursday morning touting the gross domestic product report as proof his economic policies are working to pull the nation out of the pandemic-induced recession. Trump mentioned the figures at the rally, but also spent time going over his personal grievances.

Trump for the second straight day attacked Miles Taylor, the former administration official who penned an anonymous book and essay criticizing him, and said that media organizations that cooperated with him are “scum” that should be held legally liable.