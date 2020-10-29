President Trump set to visit Sterling Heights, Grand Rapids in reprise of 2016

President Donald Trump is scheduled to be in Sterling Heights Sunday and Grand Rapids Monday, according to flight records cited by the Associated Press.

The visits repeat some of the president's final stops in Macomb and Kent counties ahead of his 2016 win.

They would be Trump's third and fourth visits to Michigan in less than a week. He was in Lansing Tuesday and is scheduled to be in Waterford Friday.

Trump won the state by a narrow margin of 10,704 votes in 2016. He was joined by his running mate Mike Pence before he spoke to a Grand Rapids crowd at 12:30 a.m. on Election Day four years ago and predicted victory.

"Michigan stands at the crossroads of history," Trump said then. "If we win Michigan, we will win this historic election and then we will truly be able to do all of the things we want to do."

He won Macomb County by 12 percentage points, or about 48,000 votes, in 2016, four years after then-President Barack Obama won the county by four percentage points.

Trump won Kent County by 9,400 votes, or about 3 percentage points in 2016, four years after Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney won the county by 22,500 votes, or 8 percentage points.

