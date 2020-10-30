Michigan officials investigating voter registration 'irregularities' in Muskegon

State officials are investigating what they call "irregularities in voter registration forms" in Muskegon but have provided few other details of the investigation.

The Muskegon city clerk reported the problems to the Michigan Bureau of Elections, which forwarded the issue to Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan State Police, State Police spokeswoman Shanon Banner said Friday.

The investigation was prompted by "reported irregularities in voter registration forms both mailed and dropped off in-person in quantity in late September and October 2020," Banner said.

The Muskegon Police Department also is participating in the investigation. No arrests have been made.

"None of the irregular voter registrations in Muskegon resulted in voters receiving absentee ballots, any resulting registrations have been voided, and there is no expected impact on any election," she said.

She declined to release further details on the investigation.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com