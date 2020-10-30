President Trump set to hold 3 rallies in Michigan on Sunday, Monday

Waterford Township — President Donald Trump will hold three more rallies in Michigan in the last two days before Election Day, including a final stop in Grand Rapids, where he concluded his 2016 campaign.

The Republican incumbent is set to speak in Oakland County on Friday afternoon. Then, on Sunday and Monday, he will make three additional stops in Michigan, a state he won by 10,704 votes four years ago and where Democratic rival Joe Biden is leading in the polls.

Trump will speak in Macomb County at 11 a.m. Sunday at Total Sports Park in Washington Township. Doors to the event open at 8 a.m. He will hold four other rallies on Sunday in Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

Then, on Monday, a day before Election Day, Trump will speak at 5 p.m. at the airport in Traverse City. Doors open at 2 p.m. Later in the day, Trump will hold a rally at 10:30 p.m. at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

The president will also hold events in North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin on Monday.

