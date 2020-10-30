President Trump's campaign rolls into pivotal Oakland County

Waterford Township — President Donald Trump will hold his first Metro Detroit campaign rally of this year in crucial Oakland County on Friday afternoon, four days before Election Day.

With temperatures hanging just above 30 degrees and COVID-19 cases on the rise in Michigan, thousands of people were in line at about 9 a.m. to get into the outdoor venue at the Oakland County International Airport in Waterford Township.

The suburban county is Michigan's second most populous and has been trending against Republicans in recent years. In 2016, Trump lost it to Democrat Hillary Clinton by 8 percentage points. Two years later, Democrat Gretchen Whitmer won it by 17 points in her successful run for governor.

But Trump's supporters in the county contended Friday that the president will beat expectations in Oakland County.

"I think it's under reported how well he's doing," said Andrea Schultz, a Novi resident who's lived in Oakland County for 20 years. "People are afraid to say (they support Trump) because it just becomes an argument.

"I don't like to necessarily share that I am a Trump fan unless I know they are."

Schultz attended her sixth Trump rally on Friday. Roxanne McCallum of Commerce Township attended her first. McCallum said she thinks the president is "doing well" in the county despite polling that has suggested otherwise.

"It's friendly. It's happy. It's exciting. It's support of America," she said of the rally.

Trump won Michigan by 10,704 votes, his closet margin of victory nationally in 2016. Both he and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden are hoping to claim the state on Tuesday.

Biden and former President Barack Obama will campaign in Flint and Detroit on Saturday as Trump is expected to make additional stops in Michigan on Sunday and Monday.

Friday's rally comes as COVID-19 cases in Michigan have been surging and three days after Trump held a campaign rally in Lansing on Tuesday. The Waterford Township stop is his first fourth Michigan rally of the year.

Last week, Michigan reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases, 13,129, and on Thursday, state health officials implemented new restrictions on gatherings and restaurants, labeling the virus numbers "incredibly concerning."

Many rally attendees were wearing masks on Friday. But many were also not wearing them. Schultz, who didn't have a mask on, noted that the event was taking place outside.

"I think it's politically overblown," she said of COVID-19.

During Trump's Tuesday rally in Lansing, the president touted his efforts to reopen the economy and criticized Whitmer, with whom he's clashed for months.

At his previous two Michigan rallies, attendees have chanted "lock her up" about the Democratic governor as Trump blasted restrictions put in place to stem the spread of the coronavirus. The chants have occurred the same month authorities arrested 14 people in connection to a plot to storm the state Capitol and kidnap Whitmer, a Democrat.

In Lansing, Trump noted that his appointees — the U.S. attorneys for Detroit and Grand Rapids — filed the charges against six of the defendants who are accused in the alleged kidnapping scheme. But the president seemed to question the strength of the cases.

“It was our people that helped her out with her problem," the president said. "We’ll have to see if it’s a problem, right? People are entitled to say maybe it was a problem, maybe it wasn’t.”

While Trump won Michigan in 2016, polling has suggested he's behind Biden, the former vice president this fall.

Biden led Trump 49.3% to 41.6% in a Detroit News and WDIV-TV poll of 600 likely voters over Oct. 23-25. The survey had a margin of error of plus-minus 4 percentage points.

In that poll, the president was losing voters who consider themselves "suburban" by 18 percentage points, 55% to 37%. He was winning male voters by 11 points but losing female voters by 24.5 points.

Trump's appearance in Oakland County will reach voters across the large Detroit media market and could help limit damage in the county, said John Sellek, CEO of the consulting firm Harbor Strategic Public Affairs.

"Suburban parents are not a monolith, so there are differing levels of willingness to accept progressive policy in exchange for registering a protest vote," said Sellek, who previously worked for Republicans. "The economy is his strong suit there, and he can address that during his visit."

Gloria Marsh was among the female voters from Oakland County who showed up to support the president on Friday.

"It's exciting to see all of the young kids that are here today and just people in general. It's just been a lot of fun to see the supporters," Marsh said as she entered the venue.

