Michigan voters face proposals on public land funds, protecting electronic data

The Detroit News

Michigan voters face two statewide proposals on the ballot that would require a search warrant to access an individual's private electronic data and would change spending rules for funds that finance the state parks and public land purchases.

Proposal 1 would amend the state's Constitution and remove a current $500 million cap on the amount of oil and gas royalties from state-owned land put into Michigan's Natural Resources Trust Fund, which provides grants to local government that allow them to buy land for the public's use.

The $500 million cap was hit in 2011, so the state has been putting the excess royalties into the State Parks Endowment Fund, which provides money to buy and develop state parks. The endowment fund, which is $273 million, is now limited to a maximum of $800 million, an amount the nonpartisan Citizens Research Council of Michigan projected it would not reach for three decades.

Proposal 1 would free the trust fund from its current $500 million cap. If approved, the natural resources fund could accept the state park fund's royalty money when the state park fund reaches its spending limit.

The proposal also would change the spending rules for the funds. At least 20% of the state parks fund would be required to finance improvements, while at least 25% of the natural resources fund would finance land conservation and at least 25% would finance parks and public recreation areas.

If voters reject Proposal 1, local and state park land purchases and maintenance would still be funded after the fund caps are hit, but further oil and gas royalties would flow into the state's General Fund, where lawmakers would decide the spending priorities.

The proposal was placed on the ballot by unanimous votes in Michigan's Legislature.

Supporters of Proposal 1 argue Michigan should dedicate all oil and gas royalties for new public land and park maintenance because they are financed by non-renewable energy sources like oil and gas. Most environmental groups back the proposal.

"The amendment will safeguard a constitutionally protected revenue source for conservation and recreation for future generations, keeping it insulated from partisan gridlock," according to the Vote YES for MI Water, Wildlife and Parks coalition, which includes the Nature Conservancy and Michigan Environmental Council.

But the Michigan chapter of the Sierra Club opposes the proposal, arguing that the changes would shift funding priorities from buying land for the public and toward developing recreational facilities.

"If we are to mitigate climate change, we need to protect and preserve land, and we need to find new revenue sources "for the natural resources fund" as we work to get ourselves off of fossil fuels," the Sierra Club said in a statement. "We should not rely on oil and gas royalties as a funding source, when we urgently need to end our reliance on fossil fuels to combat climate change."

Another proposal the Legislature put on the ballot is Proposal 2, which would amend Michigan's Constitution to require a search warrant to access an individual's electronic data and electronic communications.

The proposal is aimed at eliminating any uncertainty about whether a private individual's electronic data is actually protected by law, according to an analysis by the Citizens Research Council.

If voters reject Proposal 2, "Law enforcement would continue the current practice of seeking warrants to access electronic data and communications" based on their interpretation of the “searches and seizures” provision of the Michigan Constitution and the U.S. Bill of Rights, the research council said.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan backs the proposal, arguing that an individual's electronic data should require a search warrant as much as a search of an individual's home or property.

There doesn't appear to be any organized opposition to Proposal 2. It is supported by the Michigan State Police.