Trump returns to secure Macomb County, two days ahead of Election Day

Washington Township — President Donald Trump returns to Michigan Sunday for a rally in one of the most pivotal counties in his re-election campaign.

Thousands of people were lined up outside Total Sports Park in Washington Township early Sunday morning for the 11 a.m. rally that is part of a whirlwind tour by the Trump campaign that includes 14 stops — including three in Michigan — on the Saturday, Sunday and Monday before Election Day.

As they neared security, people were given hand warmers and masks that they were asked to wear as they went through security. Most attendees did not wear masks.

Trump's rally in Washington Township will be followed by a Monday evening rally in Traverse City and Monday night event in Grand Rapids, the same location where he ended his 2016 campaign.

Michigan's third most populous county, Macomb County swung right in 2016 and helped Trump eke out a 10,704-vote victory in Michigan over then Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

In 2012, then-President Barack Obama, a Democrat, won the county by 4 percentage points. Four years later, Trump won it by 12 percentage points, or about 48,000 votes, in a win that helped him to patch losses in other areas of the state, including neighboring Oakland County.

In 2018, amid ongoing clashes with the press, Trump spurned the White House Correspondents' dinner in Washington, D.C., to spend time with "patriotic Americans" in the other Washington — Washington Township.

Trump campaigned in Macomb County before the March 2016 primary and during the general election campaign, appealing successfully to blue-collar workers and “Reagan Democrats." He campaigned at Freedom Hill amphitheater in Sterling Heights on the Sunday before the November 2016 election.

His Sunday rally will be his third in Michigan in less than a week. He campaigned in Lansing on Tuesday and Waterford on Friday, promising voters the country was "rounding a corner" on COVID-19 response.

