'Scandal' star Kerry Washington to rally for Biden Monday in Metro Detroit

Inkster — Actress Kerry Washington and her husband, Nnamdi Asomugha, are set to make stops in three Wayne County communities Monday to stump for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and encourage early voting.

The former vice president's campaign said Washington and Asomugha will speak at volunteer canvass launches in Inkster and Taylor and take part in a voter mobilization event in Detroit. The "Scandal" star also has participated in get-out-the-vote rallies this month for Biden's campaign in Arizona and North Carolina.

Michigan is a key battleground in the general election and the site of multiple rallies and canvassing events in recent days hosted by both Republican President Donald Trump and Biden and his running mate, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California.

Trump took part in a late-morning Sunday rally in Macomb County's Washington Township, while Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, spoke at voter canvassing events in Madison Heights and Ann Arbor.

The president is set to return to Michigan later Monday for rallies in Traverse City and Grand Rapids, where he ended his 2016 campaign in the early hours of Election Day.

Trump prevailed here over Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton by 10,704 votes.

On Saturday, Biden visited Flint and Detroit's Belle Isle alongside former Democratic President Barack Obama to urge voters to turn out for the election.

cferretti@detroitnews.com