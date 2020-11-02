Kamala Harris to visit Michigan on Election Day

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California, the running mate of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, will spend a portion of Election Day in Michigan.

On Monday afternoon, the former vice president's campaign announced the upcoming visit to a state that President Donald Trump won by 10,704 votes in 2016.

Trump will conclude his re-election campaign in Michigan on Monday night with a rally at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids. That event is scheduled to begin at 10:30 p.m. and is the final of five stops the Republican president is making nationally on the eve of the election.

He'll also speak in Traverse City at about 5 p.m.

Biden and former President Barack Obama held drive-in events in Flint and Detroit on Saturday. Harris last traveled to Michigan on Oct. 25.

"You all are very likely going to make the decision about who is the next president of the United States," Harris said during that visit.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. However, early absentee voting has been going on for weeks. As of Monday, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said 2.9 million absentee ballots had already been cast in the state.

