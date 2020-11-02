Open carry ban at polls still suspended as Supreme Court stays silent

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's ban on the open carry of firearms at polling places on Election Day remained in place through 6 p.m. Monday as the Michigan Supreme Court stayed silent on whether it would hear an appeal seeking to reinstate the prohibition.

Without a ruling from the Supreme Court before Election Day, an injunction by Court of Claims Judge Christopher Murray prevails that allows the prior practice of allowing the open carry of firearms near polls. Upheld unanimously by a three-judge Court of Appeals panel, Murray ruled that Benson did not have the power to issue the directive.

However, Michigan does have existing laws that prohibit voter intimidation and the brandishing of a firearm under which law enforcement officials could take action if they felt someone openly carrying a firearm was attempting to intimidate.

Attorney General Dana Nessel had filed an appeal Thursday to the High Court seeking to undo lower court rulings that said Benson's directive was inappropriate because it didn't go through the normal rule-making process.

Nessel had asked the court to respond by 10 a.m. Monday, but put out a statement Monday night acknowledging the lack of action from the Supreme Court.

The Plymouth Democrat said she was disappointed the Supreme Court did not rule on the question, but reinforced that voter intimidation is still illegal.

“Those who attempt to deter or interfere with someone trying to exercise the fundamental right to vote will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law," Nessel said.

The Court of Appeals panel last week noted in its 3-0 decision that there was already a ban on voter intimidation and a law that prohibits the brandishing of a firearm in public.

The directive would have banned open carry within 100 feet of polling places, clerk's offices or absentee counting boards.

The lawsuit challenging the Oct. 16 ban was filed by serial litigant Robert Davis, Michigan Open Carry, Michigan Gun Owners, and the Michigan Coalition for Responsible Gun Owners, all of which argued the ban conflicted with state law, conflated open carry with voter intimidation and lacked any legal basis under state law.

In addition, the groups said Benson should have gone through the regular rulemaking process, which requires weeks of public notice, legislative hearings and public input.

After many law enforcement officials questioned the legality of the order and others refused to enforce it, Nessel said the Michigan State Police would enforce the ban in areas where local police refused to do so.

The Michigan State Police opted not to join Nessel's appeal to the Court of Appeals and Michigan Supreme Court and instead said it would comply with Murray's original preliminary injunction.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com