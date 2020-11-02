Peters, James make final stops in Michigan's U.S. Senate race

Michigan Democratic U.S. Sen. Gary Peters and Republican John James made their final statewide pushes on Monday in their expensive, combative contest.

Peters, D-Bloomfield Township, pressed the flesh with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, U.S Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, and a host of other local officials at seven stops from Bay City down through Pontiac and into Detroit.

James also crisscrossed the state with stops in Brighton, Grand Rapids and Holland. The Farmington Hills businessman appeared at President Donald Trump's rally in Traverse City and then was scheduled to head to Waterford Township in Oakland County.

The Michigan Senate race has been followed nationally since Democrats have a shot at taking control of the upper chamber, while Republicans have a chance to win a seat to retain the majority and give the state its first African American senator.

At a small campaign stop in Pontiac, Peters said he has accomplishments and sponsored laws signed into law to back it up.

"I have a record of bipartisanship, getting things done, protecting the Great Lakes, lowering drug prices," the 61-year-old senator said. "It's that message that's resonating with people across the state of Michigan."

The No. 1 issue is getting through the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, and gaining control of the Senate for his party to maintain health care protections in the federal health care law and protect workers' rights.

Peters said he had a "great boost" with the visits Saturday in Michigan with former President Barack Obama and presidential contender Joe Biden. "Both of them have demonstrated that they've been there for us before as we dealt with the financial crisis in 2008," he said.

In Traverse City, Trump brought James on stage during his address, calling him a “great man” with a lot of potential.

“I got him to run, and he got his feet a little wet and then he just took off,” he said.

James urged crowd to vote Tuesday for a life that benefits “all of us,” telling the crowd “only you can drain the swamp.”

Both Trump and James took shots at Peters while on stage, with Trump repeating the claim that no one knew who Peters was and calling the senator “a puppet for crying Chuck Schumer.”

James joked that the president “was back in Michigan more in the past six days than Gary Peters has in the past six years.”

The James campaign said it is feeling good about Election Day.

"Michiganders are excited and ready to change leadership. The energy and momentum behind John James is tangible, from Howell to Grand Rapids to Holland to Traverse City," said spokeswoman Abby Walls. "People are ready to trade out a career politician for a job creator and combat veteran."

James spoke Monday morning at a campaign-sponsored breakfast with supporters in Howell. Echoing previous comments in recent days, James lambasted Peters for Asian Carp getting close to the Great Lakes, algae blooms in Lake Erie and missing meetings in the Senate, arguing that this isn’t normal behavior for a senator.

“We need a new normal,” James said. “We need a new normal that puts service before self and not self before service.”

But Stabenow said James backs Trump and, for Michigan, that will in the end be the problem for him.

"John James, no matter how much he tries to publicly run away from President Trump, we know where he is with President Trump," she said. "We know that he has supported all of these efforts that have made Michigan unsafe. We cannot open our schools safely, we can't open our businesses safely because of the lack leadership and direction, and John James is standing right there with him."

lfleming@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2620

Twitter:@leonardnfleming