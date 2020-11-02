Pence, Trump set to speak in Traverse City

Traverse City — President Donald Trump is campaigning Monday for the first time in Traverse City ahead of the election, and Vice President Mike Pence returned after visiting here this summer.

The Republican president was running a little behind schedule Monday as he made a last whirlwind tour of battleground states that included North Carolina, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania in what will be five stops. But at least 2,000 people gathered to hear Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Glenn and Christal Frantz showed up around noon at Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City, waiting in line for a couple of hours on a blustery but sunny afternoon before they were allowed to enter the stage area where Trump is slated to speak.

"I like that Trump's not a part of the normal way of doing things. He does what he says he's going to or tries to," said Frantz, 69, a retired mechanic and construction worker who lives in nearby Kalkaska. "He doesn't just give lip service."

Frantz and his wife, who was wearing a black Women for Trump baseball cap, plan to vote in person Tuesday.

A longtime Trump supporter, Frantz said Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden "was not much," adding he believes the former vice president hasn't accomplished anything despite all his years in political office.

"I can remember when Eisenhower was in office," he said, referring to the 1950s. "We've been going downhill since (John) Kennedy was assassinated. I believe this election is our last chance to get things right."

Wrapped in a Trump flag, Jeremy Smith showed up at the rally Monday mid-afternoon with a friend. Smith, who wasn't wearing a mask, said he plans to cast his vote in person Tuesday for Trump.

"To be honest, my stocks have gone up more in the last few years than I can ever remember," said Smith, 20, a communications student at Lake Superior State University in the Upper Peninsula. "It's so great."

He said Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden flip flops on the issues and continues to criticize Trump for his handling of the pandemic but has no plan of his own.

"Integrity is important," Smith said. "Hasn't Biden run like three times now? If you lose, you should stop."

Austin Rowlader, a commercial furniture installer and aspiring writer from Bellaire, showed up to see "the spectacle" after months of hearing and seeing so much about the Trump rallies.

"You have to see it for yourself," he said. "I was curious."

Rowlader plans to vote for Biden Tuesday because he said he has no other choice.

Surveying the people seated on bleachers and crowded in front of the stage, Rowlader said, "This is shocking. This is not what we're supposed to be doing during a pandemic. Some people are wearing masks, some aren't. They're all herded together."

Wearing a mask, Rowlader stood outside the fenced-in area for the rally.

Still, the 34-year-old was impressed with the enthusiasm for politics during this election year.

"That's why most people are here. We could be here for a lot of other, stupid reasons," he said. "This interest in politics is tremendous."

Vice President Mike Pence campaigned in Traverse City in August, when he touted the administration's plan to reopen the country amid slowing spread.

Michigan's COVID-19 case numbers have since grown significantly, and Traverse City was moved backward to Phase 4 of the state's reopening plan.

Pence's visit occurred as the state broke 100,000 cases and 6,446. The state topped 180,000 confirmed cases and more than 7,340 deaths Monday. Grand Traverse County accounts for 792 of the confirmed cases and 14 deaths.

Grand Traverse County is Michigan's 22nd largest county by population, but is one of the largest in northern Michigan where Trump hopes to swell his numbers Tuesday.

Trump won Grand Traverse County by 12 percentage points in 2016. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lost in Grand Traverse by about 1.7 points to her Republican opponent Attorney General Bill Schuette.

In the 104th District, state Rep. Larry Inman, R-Williamsburg, was reelected by 349 votes in 2018.

Trump is set to visit Michigan seven times since the general election campaign began in earnest in September. He has visited Freeland near Saginaw, Muskegon, Lansing, Waterford Township in Oakland County and Washington Township in Macomb County.

The president is set to conclude his campaign in Grand Rapids at Gerald R. Ford International Airport. He ended his 2016 campaign with a last-minute stop in Grand Rapids at the DeVos Place convention center where he spoke to supporters at 12:30 a.m. on Election Day.

