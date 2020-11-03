Junge leads Slotkin in early returns in 8th Congressional District

Republican Paul Junge was leading Democratic U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin in early returns by Tuesday night in Michigan's 8th Congressional District.

Junge is leading Slotkin 66% to 32% with a small percentage of precincts reporting.

The race between the former CIA analyst from Holly and Junge, a Brighton former TV anchor and prosecutor, is expected to test whether Democrats can cement gains made in the 8th Congressional Distrct in 2018, when Slotkin flipped the district from red to blue.

In 2018, Slotkin beat GOP U.S. Rep. Mike Bishop of Rochester by less than four percentage points in a district President Donald Trump won in 2016 by 8 percentage points.

The 8th District includes part of the reliably Democratic Ingham County, conservative Livingston County and the increasing Democratic Oakland County.

Slotkin, 44, has outraised Junge, 54, by millions.

As of mid-October, Slotkin had raised more than $7.5 million and had about $3.4 million on hand. Junge raised about $1.32 million and had about $393,000 on hand.

In 2018, Slotkin's also out-raised Bishop. They're race came the most expensive U.S. House contest in Michigan history at $28.3 million, smashing the prior record of $14 million.

Slotkin and Junge frequently clashed on the campaign trail over allegations of blind party loyalty and debates over the future of the Affordable Care Act, with Slotkin attacking Junge for failing to take a strong enough position on preexisting conditions and Junge attacking Slotkin for voting in line with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelose.

Both candidates have disputed the attacks as inaccurate and hyperbolic.

Jason Cholewa, a military veteran, planned to vote for Trump as he entered his Oceola Township polling location Tuesday but he wasn’t committed to vote straight ticket. He was still undecided about whether the 8th Congressional District would be the race to split his ballot.

“I have convictions for both (candidates) so that will probably be a decision I make when I get in there,” Cholewa said, noting the congresswoman’s critique of the president and her loyalty to party were what weighed on him heading in.

“I believe that she’s got some really great ideas. If she could break away a little bit from the Democratic Party…I’d really be on board with supporting her,” he said.

Hadeel Rass, a junior at Michigan State University, wasn’t thrilled about voting for Biden, but planned to vote a straight Democratic ticket anyway, including Slotkin.

Like Rass, Lucy Leitch, 25, of East Lansing planned to vote a straight Democratic ticket, including throwing her support behind Slotkin.

“I’ve had a couple people talk to me about her before…so I definitely just went Democrat for her,” Leitch said.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com